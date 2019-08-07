Cricket South Africa (CSA) and former Proteas coach Ottis Gibson weren't on the same wavelength leading up to the Cricket World Cup‚ even though the erstwhile mentor was in line for a contract extension.

CSA chief executive officer Thabang Moroe said a contract extension for Gibson until 2021 was discussed with the CSA board and presented to the coach earlier this year.

However‚ the extension came with different elements‚ a key one being the transformation component.

Another one was Moroe‚ as the chief executive‚ having a final say in the make-up of the team.

The policy‚ one that has been controversial in the past‚ was subsequently put on ice.