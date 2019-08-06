New Bafana coach expected to be at helm by end of next month

A new Bafana Bafana coach is expected to be at the helm by the end of next month.

Former coach Stuart Baxter delivered his Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) technical report to his erstwhile employers at Safa House as his final act in the job a few days ago and SA Football Association (Safa) technical committee head Jack Maluleka confirmed that they hoped to have their man by next month.

“The meeting (on Saturday) went very well and basically it was about checking the report of the national senior team and the former coach (Baxter) was in our meeting‚” said Maluleka.

“We agreed that in the meantime‚ because the coach has resigned‚ you can’t leave the national team unattended.