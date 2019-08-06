Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket and team director roles are going to have a significant impact on how the organisation runs the team's affairs.

CSA's chief executive officer Thabang Moroe said the move to this structure lies in having individuals more accountable for the team.

The team director will be tasked with the coaching of the national men's team‚ it's culture‚ it's playing environment and the management of the team with the absence of the team manager.

The individual will be appointed by the Director of Cricket‚ who won't only have the team director reporting to him‚ but will be appointed by him.

The director of cricket will also be responsible for the appointment of the new selection convenor and the selection panel.