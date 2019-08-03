Chippa United share spoils in season opener against Stellenbosch

Chippa United were forced to settle for a goalless draw in their Absa Premiership season opener against Stellenbosch at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer side were the stronger of the two sides but struggled when it came to putting the ball in the back of the net.

The newly-promoted side's coach Steve Barker will head back home to the Western Cape as the happier coach as his team managed to grab a point on the road.

Chippa's next match is against Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Wednesday.