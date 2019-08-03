Sport

Chippa United share spoils in season opener against Stellenbosch

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 03 August 2019
Meshack Maphangule of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Stellenbosch at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Meshack Maphangule of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Stellenbosch at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Chippa United were forced to settle for a goalless draw in their Absa Premiership season opener against Stellenbosch at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer side were the stronger of the two sides but struggled when it came to putting the ball in the back of the net.

The newly-promoted side's coach Steve Barker will head back home to the Western Cape as the happier coach as his team  managed to grab a point on the road.

Chippa's next match is against Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Wednesday.

 

Latest Videos

Rape trial of alleged sex pest Timothy Omotoso to start on Friday
Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive

Most Read

X