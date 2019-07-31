New PSL season: Why Wits are still title contenders

Bidvest Wits will once again be considered as one of the title favourites and will resume their rivalry with fellow challengers Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs.

What do the Clever Boys have in store for the nation's soccer lovers in the coming season?

Prospects:

There has been a change of leadership over the last two years at Wits following the departure of the company’s founder and billionaire Brian Joffe.

Budgets have been slashed after Joffe's departure as the new bosses do not possess the same deep pockets for the club that the billionaire had.