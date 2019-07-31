Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of former Ajax Cape Town defender Yagan Sasman
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the capture of former Ajax Cape Town defender Yagan Sasman who can play in both left-back and centre-back positions.
The 23-year-old Sasman played 12 Absa Premiership games for Ajax before they were relegated at the end of the 2017-18 season. He then featured for the Urban Warriors in the National First Division last season.
"Kaizer Chiefs have signed Yagan Sasman on a three-year contract‚" the club said on Wednesday.
"Sasman joins the Glamour Boys from Ajax Cape Town‚ where he spent the last 12 years.
"The 23-year-old defender can play in both left-back and centre-back positions."
He joined the team for the pre-season camp on July 10‚ which happens to be his birthday.
Chiefs will open the season with a short trip to the East Rand to face Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday afternoon.