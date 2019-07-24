Chad Le Clos ready to fight after Tatjana Schoenmaker misses medal chance

Chad Le Clos is ready to fight to win SA’s first medal of the world swimming championships in Gwangju on Wednesday night after Tatjana Schoenmaker missed her chance on Tuesday.

Schoenmaker‚ racing in lane two‚ was never in contention for the podium and ended a tame sixth in 1min 06.60sec‚ well outside her own SA record.

America’s defending champion Lilly King won in 1:04.93 ahead of Russian veteran Yuliya Efimova in 1:05.49.

Italy’s Martina Carraro was third in 1:06.36‚ which is four-hundredths of a second slower than the 1:06.32 SA record Schoenmaker clocked at the World Student Games in Italy earlier this month.