Team SA all set for African Games

The cream of the South African sporting crop will rise to the top when more than 150 athletes compete across various sporting codes at the African Games in Morocco next month.

With a total of 26 sporting codes to be contested at the Games, Team South Africa have named a star-studded lineup which includes a host of sporting men and women to compete across 11 of the prescribed events at the Games.

The squad, which saw 153 athletes and officials selected for the trip, will also have a considerable taste of Eastern Cape flavour travelling to the African showpiece set to get underway from August 16.

Swim twins Alard and Alaric Basson, field athlete Ischke Senekal as well as Judo star Siyabulela Mabulu will be among the names who will fly the Eastern Cape flag for Team SA.