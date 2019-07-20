Eastern Province cricketer hospitalised in Scotland

Back home in Port Elizabeth, Williams said the news had come as a shock.

“We got to know about this on Tuesday through his EP coach Piet Botha. Solo has been a contracted professional with us for the last three years,” Williams said on Saturday.

“It’s a shock to us and his family of course. We ask for the community and friends to consider him in their prayers. As EP Cricket and the board, we will be of assistance to the young man. At this stage we waiting for the final outcome of the doctors findings.

"He is being treated for some type of viral infection and we will keep the cricket community abreast. But at this stage he does have two family members with him and we ask that the community afford them space during this time.”

“We are in correspondence with the family and the South African Cricketers Association and his expenses are being covered by medical aid which he has through us.”

In March [2019], Solo announced on his Facebook page that he had been delighted to sign with Aberdeenshire CC, who play in the Eastern Scottish Premier League.

"Looking forward to a good Scottish summer with the boys and challenging my skills under new conditions!" he wrote.

A regular in the Eastern Province cricket team, the allrounder has also played for franchise cricket for the Warriors.