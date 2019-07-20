Eastern Province cricketer hospitalised in Scotland
Allrounder Solo Nqweni being treated for 'serious illness'
Eastern Province and Warriors cricketer Solo Nqweni is being treated for a "serious illness" in Aberdeen, Scotland.
The 25-year-old former Grey High star, who is playing as a professional at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, is in the intensive care unit of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
He was taken in by the hospital on Monday but the cause of him requiring treatment has yet to be made public. Eastern Province Cricket chief executive Mark Williams said he believed it to be for a viral infection.
Aberdeenshire CC made this statement on Friday: "It is with sadness that we announce our 2019 club professional Solomzi 'Solo' Nqweni is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
"Solo was taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning and he has been receiving treatment ever since. Solo’s family and loved ones have arrived by his bedside having made the journey from South Africa."
Back home in Port Elizabeth, Williams said the news had come as a shock.
“We got to know about this on Tuesday through his EP coach Piet Botha. Solo has been a contracted professional with us for the last three years,” Williams said on Saturday.
“It’s a shock to us and his family of course. We ask for the community and friends to consider him in their prayers. As EP Cricket and the board, we will be of assistance to the young man. At this stage we waiting for the final outcome of the doctors findings.
"He is being treated for some type of viral infection and we will keep the cricket community abreast. But at this stage he does have two family members with him and we ask that the community afford them space during this time.”
“We are in correspondence with the family and the South African Cricketers Association and his expenses are being covered by medical aid which he has through us.”
In March [2019], Solo announced on his Facebook page that he had been delighted to sign with Aberdeenshire CC, who play in the Eastern Scottish Premier League.
"Looking forward to a good Scottish summer with the boys and challenging my skills under new conditions!" he wrote.
A regular in the Eastern Province cricket team, the allrounder has also played for franchise cricket for the Warriors.