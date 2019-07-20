Sport

Algeria win Africa Cup of Nations with fortuitous early goal

By REUTERS - 20 July 2019
Baghdad Bounedjah of Algeria (c) celebrates goal with coach Djamel Belmadi during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 19 July 2019.
Image: ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time on Friday when a fortuitous second-minute goal gave them a 1-0 win over Senegal in the final.

Baghdad Bounedjah stunned Senegal with a shot which took a wicked deflection off a defender and looped over the bewildered goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and into the net.

Algeria sat back after that and the first half turned into a scrappy, bad-tempered affair as Senegal, who have never won the title, failed to threaten their defence.

Senegal were awarded a penalty for handball in the second half but the decision was revoked following a VAR review.

Ismaila Sarr missed Senegal's best chance by volleying wide from inside the area. 

