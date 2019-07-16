Orlando Pirates mourns their former player Marc Batchelor

Orlando Pirates have sent condolences to the family and friends of their former player Marc Batchelor after he was gunned down outside his Johannesburg home on Monday night.

South Africans have flooded social media with messages of disbelief and shock after what appeared to have been a professional hit on the former Pirates‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ Moroka Swallows‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United player.

Police have confirmed they are on the hunt for two suspects who were spotted on motorbikes fleeing the scene.

"From all of us at Orlando Pirates Football Club‚ we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Batchelor family and pledge our profound moral support‚" Pirates said.

"We supplicate that God gives you fortitude at this moment of your extreme grief and pain."