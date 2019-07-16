Laws to criminalise racism and hate crimes a priority: Ronald Lamola

Justice and constitutional development minister Ronald Lamola wants the new parliament to prioritise a proposed piece of legislation aimed at criminalising racism and other hate crimes.

Presenting his first budget vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Lamola detailed his legislative agenda for the 2019-2020 financial year, including the revival of the Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill which the fifth parliament failed to finalise before the expiry of its term before the elections in May.

The bill sparked controversy when it was first tabled in parliament in 2018, with its detractors describing it as a threat to freedom of speech.

But Lamola said he would soon be reviving the bill in parliament so that the justice portfolio committee could start processing it afresh.

He said the controversial Traditional Courts Bill would also be back on the agenda.

As part of its legislative programme, the department intends to promote the following bills this financial year:

• The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill, which has already been introduced into parliament and was being considered by the justice and correctional services portfolio committee.