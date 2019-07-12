WATCH | Pitso Mosimane says Pirates and Chiefs fans probably won’t accept him as Bafana coach

Pitso Mosimane believes Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans won’t accept him in the unlikely event he is asked to double up as Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Stuart Baxter’s future hangs in the balance following Bafana Bafana’s poor performance at the Africa Cup of Nations Egypt and Mosimane’s name has come up in discussions of potential replacements even though he has no plans of leaving the Brazilians.

“I have a contract here at Mamelodi Sundowns and I don’t know if I can do both jobs at the same time‚” he said when asked if he would consider doubling up if the South African Football Association (Safa) went with this unusual route.

“I can’t open the door while I am at Sundowns because I have a contract here. I am here at Sundowns because I want to be here at Sundowns.”

Mosimane said the intense rivalry between Sundowns‚ Pirates and Chiefs will it extremely difficult to enjoy full support from all football lovers in the country if he was asked to double up like Florent Ibengé of the Democratic Republic of Congo.