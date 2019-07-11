Kings coach announcement on cards

The Isuzu Southern Kings are hoping to make an announcement on who their next head coach will be by the end of July, Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana said.

Interviews for the Kings coaching position have commenced after the franchise parted ways with Deon Davids.

“Our Rugby Committee has shortlisted candidates who will be interviewed by the interview panel for the head coach position, and the interviewing process has commenced,” Dotwana said.

“At this stage we cannot divulge the list of candidates on our shortlist as some of these applicants are still under contract elsewhere.

"We hope to make an announcement on the new head coach by the end of July.”

“We are, however, quite pleased with the calibre of interviewees who have been shortlisted. We have no doubt that the successful candidate will be the right fit for the direction this franchise is embarking on. "

The Kings confirmed that former Springbok, Braam van Straaten, has joined the franchise as defence and kicking coach.

Van Straaten comes with a wealth of experience, not only as an ex-player, but as a defence and kicking specialist.

.He was previously the kicking coach of the Australian national team, and was recently the defence and kicking coach of Super Rugby side, the Sharks.

“We have set our sights on creating Kings that boasts not only quality players but quality coaching personnel as well.

“As such, we have ensured that we recruit some of the best specialists in key management positions – and Braam is one of those internationally sought-after individuals we are proud to have brought on board,” Dotwana, said.

“He comes with a great track record, and we are looking forward to him making a great contribution to key areas of play – defence and kicking.

“Braam will obviously work closely with our Director of High Performance, Robbi Kempson, and our soon-to-be-appointed head coach.”