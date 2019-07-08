Grieving Lorch puts SA first - Family tragedy spurred his performance

The family of Bafana Bafana star Thembinkosi Lorch buried his "closest" uncle just hours before he scored a goal that put SA into the quarter finals of the African Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Lorch's father Teboho Mokoena, told Sowetan yesterday the family laid to rest Lebohang Mokoena who, a few years ago, accompanied his son to sign a contract at Orlando Pirates.

"I told people at the funeral that I had a feeling that he may even score a goal and that goal could be the most important for the country," Mokoena said.

He said even though they didn't want to negatively impact on Lorch's preparations for the big last-16 match against Egypt in Cairo, they still told him of his uncle's passing.

Lebohang was involved in a car fatal accident more than a week ago.

"According to our culture, we must tell a person [if such occurs in the family]. I told him via WhatsApp, he even reminded me that it was his uncle that went with him to Orlando Pirates to sign his contract," said Mokoena.