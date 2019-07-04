Janine Van Wyk hopeful of a move abroad

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk, 32, is determined to prove that age is just a number, revealing she could still ply her trade abroad.

While the task at hand is to aid Banyana retain their Cosafa Cup and qualify for next year's Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Van Wyk has disclosed that her World Cup display has earned her interest from various clubs abroad.

"There have been some few contacts overseas after the World Cup," Van Wyk said, on the sidelines of the Cosafa Women's Championship launch and draw at the regional football body's offices in Randburg on Wednesday.

"I will continue to serve my country. We have the Olympics qualifiers coming up as well, but here and there I am in contact with overseas clubs. But nothing to be mentioned just yet, because I need to see what will happen this year with Banyana."

Van Wyk, who captained Banyana at their maiden World Cup in France last month, is on the books of her own club JvW, having left US side Houston Dash last year.