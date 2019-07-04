Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says if South Africa are in a last-16 matchup against the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts‚ and written off as no-hopers‚ then why not attack Egypt?

This from a coach whose defensive tactics have provoked anger from South Africans‚ as Bafana scraped into the last-16‚ where they meet Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night (kick-off 9pm)‚ as the fourth-best third-placed finishers.

Baxter had also said his team would try to rattle Ivory Coast in their Group D opener.

The Egyptian mid-summer heat of that 4.30pm kickoff game might have played a role in a structured 1-0 defeat where the attack failed.

But‚ facing the hosts‚ in the knockout phase - and cup competitions at domestic level are Baxter's forté - perhaps the coach is genuine saying there might be nothing to lose setting free his attackers‚ to some extent.