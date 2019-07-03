Goalkeepper Mbongeni Mzimela shocked by Chippa United axe

Goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela is disappointed that Chippa United has terminated his contract.

Mzimela told Sowetan yesterday that he's feeling hard done by by the fact that he won't be part of Chippa in the new season after the PE club nullified his contract.

"It shocked me when they told me that they were terminating my contract. I am disappointed," Mzimela said.

Mzimela and Chippa are negotiating a settlement, because the ex-Platinum Stars and AmaZulu keeper's deal was running until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

"The only reason they cited was that I am not in the plans going forward. At this stage I want my money and we are busy with that. they must pay me. It (contract) was supposed to expire at the end of the impending season."