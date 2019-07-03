Sport

PE triathlete to inspire women

PREMIUM
By Amir Chetty - 03 July 2019

Inspiring women to become more active and helping them overcome their challenges will be high on the agenda after Port Elizabeth’s Rebecca Nyangaresi-Gatang’i was selected as a Women for Tri ambassador by the Ironman Foundation.

