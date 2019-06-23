SA v Ivory Coast: History points to a Bafana victory

Bafana Bafana may appear to have their backs against the wall as they face Ivory Coast at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo tomorrow (4.30pm), but they cannot be written off.

South Africa meet the Ivorians in Group D of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

On paper, the West Africans are a strong team and many could predict a win for them against Stuart Baxter's men.

Realistically, Bafana also have a good chance. Not only are the two countries closely matched in terms of Fifa rankings - Ivory Coast are placed 11th on the continent and Bafana 14th, but Bafana have had the edge in previous meetings between the two sides.

In six matches, Bafana have won two and there have been four draws. The countries have met three times in friendlies and a further three in official matches, including in the group stage of the 1998 Afcon (see sidebar).