'We showed at the World Cup we can compete with the best‚' says Banyana coach Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her charges are able to hold their own against the world's best but tactical and technical shortcomings remain their biggest Achilles heel.

The national women's team returned from the Fifa Women's World Cup in France on Wednesday after failing to emerge from the tournament's group stages.

They finished bottom of their group after losing all their matches‚ scoring only one and conceding eight goals against rivals Spain‚ China and Germany.

Ellis said her players were able to physically match opponents who play in the Uefa Champions League and in strong domestic leagues.