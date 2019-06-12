“We have finished second in the ABC Motsepe League two years ago and we still have not received our R30‚000 prize-money from Safa from the previous season.

"The ABC Motsepe League is treated with such disdain by officials‚ before you even start talking about the corrupt practices‚ and terrible and biased officiating.

“All we ever wanted‚ and maybe this is naïve of me‚ was to compete on a level playing field where you are given a fair chance to win games. But that is simply not the case.”

Dearnaley says he has been shocked this season at how games were manipulated‚ directly affecting his team as they remained locked in a league title race with Steenberg United‚ who have since gone on to win promotion to the National First Division.

“Everybody knows there are corrupt practices and nothing is done‚" he said.

"We were told that we must do our own investigation and bring evidence before Safa.