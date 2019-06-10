Edward Mothibi aces it for Mahikeng folk

Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi wanted to finish in the top 10 of the race.

But yesterday's win came as a bonus for the 34-year -old father of three from Magogoe Koikoi village in Mahikeng, North West.

Yesterday's marathon was Mothibi's second participation in the ultramarathon.

"I have achieved my goal which was to be on the top 10, winning the race was a bonus for me," he told Sowetan.

Mothibi made locals and his family in his dusty village proud.

"I cannot begin to explain how I feel.

"My dedication and discipline paid off and I am happy," he said.

Mothibi started preparing for the marathon early last year, with runs in the morning before he went to work.

He also trained in the evening after work.

Mothibi, who works as a clerk at Impala mine in Rustenburg, said in a week he ran over 200km.

"It was not easy because I have a family to give attention to, and a day job," he said.

Mothibi started running at a tender age.

When he was nine he was selected to represent Rapulane primary school in Lotlhakane village where he started schooling.

He then went to attend Gontse middle school where he also received several medals and trophies.

He then proceeded to Phetlhu Secondary School still rated as one of the best runners at the school.

"If you want something go for it. You only need to put more efforts and be dedicated to get it. Baby steps helped me to be where I am today," he said.

His uncle William Motsumi said the family was not going to sleep.

"I trained him. He wanted to be a soccer player but because he was thin I encouraged him to stick to athletics," he said.

"We are celebrating. He did not only make us proud.

"Now people will know Magogoe because of him," he said.

Mothibi held position four in last year's race.