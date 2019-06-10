In Snaps | Blood, sweat and tears: Runners share their Comrades joy

After months of training, early hours and ditching an actual social life in favour of hitting the road to rack up miles in preparation for the ultimate human race, 21,000 runners took to the start of the 94th edition of the Comrades Marathon.

It was an up run this year, which meant that runners had to conquer 1,800m of elevation gain.

Post-run, a host of obligatory snaps with finishing medals did the rounds. Here's just a few samples of posts that will give you the feels. And yes, we're talking blisters, can't walk, chafing vibes.