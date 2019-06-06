Chris Morris was left to reflect on cricket’s unfairness after South Africa stumbled to unprecedented depths at the World Cup on Wednesday.

India beat them by six wickets to complete a hattrick of defeats: the first time South Africa have lost their opening three games in the eight editions of the tournament in which they have featured.

“The first five overs [of India’s innings]‚ things did happen‚” Morris said.

“Unfortunately‚ they didn't land for us.”

Between them‚ Morris and Kagiso Rabada garnered three chances in the first three overs of India’s reply to South Africa’s modest total of 227/9.

All three fell to earth‚ and instead of being 5/3 and in deep trouble India were able to sail on to victory with 15 balls to spare.

“The flip of the coin landed on the Indian side‚ unfortunately‚ with the few opportunities that came our way.

“And when the ball lands in no-man’s land like that in the first five overs three times it is quite difficult.

“The opportunities were there. Unfortunately‚ it didn't go for us today. We created our chances.”

Morris’ figures of 10-3-36-1 were the most economical in the tournament this year.

Before he completed his quota‚ Rabada was in pole position with his return of 10-1-39-2.