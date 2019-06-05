Percy Tau putting Bafana's Afcon bid ahead of return to Europe
Percy Tau wants to concentrate on performing for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations‚ then think about his next move in his career in Europe.
Tau’s club future is uncertain.
Having been signed by English Premier League team Brighton & Hove Albion from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the past season‚ he was loaned out to their feeder team in the Belgian second-tier‚ Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.
The thrillingly skilled forward winning the Proximus League’s Player of the Season award scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances does not guarantee him a call to Brighton.
Tau (25) might also‚ at the very least‚ hope for a loan to a stronger league to continue his development in Europe.
“At the moment it’s only to focus on Bafana Bafana.
"I don’t think I will want to get my mind into it‚” he said at the pre-Nations Cup camp training session at Steyn City School in Johannesburg.
Tau did not want to be drawn on whether the departure of Chris Hughton from Brighton after the narrowly avoided relegation at the end of the season‚ being replaced by Chris Potter‚ who was poached from Swansea‚ might affect his chances of being called back from loan to the Premier League.
“No‚ I only focus on football‚” Tau said‚ though he did admit that he had felt he had established a good relationship with Hughton‚ who was keeping tabs on the player in Belgium.
“He’s the coach who signed me. So for sure he has a soft spot for me‚ as I do [for him]‚” Tau said.
“But anyway that’s football and I’m not in control of [that]‚ and I don’t think so much about it.”
Tau’s two superb strikes against Libya in Tunisia in Bafana’s final qualifier in March earned SA a 2-1 win and secured their place at Egypt 2019.
The forward said that after three weeks’ break from the end of the Proximus League season‚ he is feeling fresh and ready to make a mark at the Nations Cup.
“I’ve had time to rest‚ and I’m OK. I feel fresh. So just coming to play football‚” Tau said.
South Africa kick off their Nations Cup against Ivory Coast in Cairo on June 24.