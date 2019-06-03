Sport

SA experiences dismal sporting weekend after 'embarrassing' losses

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 03 June 2019
South Africa's Quinton de Kock is run out by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the World Cup match at the Oval in London on June 2 2019. The Proteas lost their first two World Cup matches for the first time in history, after losing to Bangladesh.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Sports fan were not impressed after the "disappointing" matches played by Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana and the Proteas over the weekend.

Bafana Bafana bowed out of the Cosafa Cup after losing to Botswana on penalties at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Banyana Banyana lost 7-2 in an international friendly against Norway at Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France, on Sunday.

DispatchLIVE reported that Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said travel arrangements and the team making too many mistakes were factors in the team's defeat.

The Proteas lost their first two Cricket World Cup matches for the first time in history,  losing by 21 runs against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday after losing their opening match against England.

The Blitzboks were dethroned at the Paris Sevens after they were beaten 33-7 by New Zealand in their semi-final clash on Sunday.

South Africa's U20 Amajita also bowed out of the group stage phase at the FIFA U20 World Cup on Friday after a 1-1 draw against Portugal.

Amajita coach Thabo Senong put on a brave face after the team's defeat in Poland‚ insisting that he and his players learned valuable lessons from the chastening experience.

Fans expressed their disappointment with the national teams. Here are some of the top reactions:

Bafana Bafana

Banyana Banyana

Proteas

Blitzboks:

Amajita: 

