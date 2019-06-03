SA experiences dismal sporting weekend after 'embarrassing' losses

The Proteas lost their first two Cricket World Cup matches for the first time in history, losing by 21 runs against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday after losing their opening match against England.

The Blitzboks were dethroned at the Paris Sevens after they were beaten 33-7 by New Zealand in their semi-final clash on Sunday.

South Africa's U20 Amajita also bowed out of the group stage phase at the FIFA U20 World Cup on Friday after a 1-1 draw against Portugal.

Amajita coach Thabo Senong put on a brave face after the team's defeat in Poland‚ insisting that he and his players learned valuable lessons from the chastening experience.