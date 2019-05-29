Mahlambi kicked out of Bafana camp after allegedly arriving ‘in poor condition’

Phakamani Mahlambi’s slim hopes of playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) appear over after he was sent home from the South Africa camp preparing ahead of the Cosafa Cup.

Mahlambi has been replaced in the squad by Cape Town City’s Gift Links as South Africa prepare to open their tournament with a quarterfinal against Botswana on Sunday.

Reports suggest Mahlambi had arrived in camp ‘in poor condition’ and allegedly under the influence of alcohol‚ though TimesLIVE was not able to independently verify this and a SA Football Association (Safa) spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Mahlambi was not included in the provisional Afcon finals squad announced by coach Stuart Baxter earlier this month‚ but would likely have been in his thoughts in the event of injuries.