Bafana Bafana snub hurts top scorers

South African top goalscorers in the Absa Premiership, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Gift Motupa, are up in arms after they were overlooked for national duty.

Bloemfontein Celtic's Mabasa and Motupa of Bidvest Wits are wondering what more they need to do after failing to make the cut for both Bafana Bafana squads for the Cosafa Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) announced last week.

This despite Mabasa and Motupa being South African top scorers in the league, with nine goals apiece, in the recently ended Premiership season.

The other South African who scored nine goals, Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates, was selected in Stuart Baxter's 30-man Afcon provisional squad. The overall top marksman in the domestic league was Zambian striker Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards. He scored 16.