Not for the first time and no doubt not the last‚ Virat Kohli stopped the world on Thursday.

He hadn’t meant to‚ climbing into his taxi on schedule to make it to the East End at the appointed hour to take his place among the 10 captains of the teams contesting the 2019 World Cup.

But‚ London being London‚ and traffic being traffic‚ Kohli was late.

Just a few minutes late‚ mind‚ but enough for whispers of his predicament to swirl through a room filled with hundreds of reporters gathered for the first of what will be many press conferences before the final is played at Lord’s on July 14.

Put 10 captains on a stage and expect them to spin a decent yarn and you are likely to be disappointed — there’s too much avoiding saying the wrong thing to allow that to happen.

Moments before they took up their places a video illuminated the scene.