No special general meeting, says Eastern Province's Donovan May

“Also, until we can authenticate the signatures (of the 41 clubs) on this document and (they) show us minutes of meetings, we will not call a special general meeting,” May said.

He added it had been brought to his attention that some of the clubs were not aware of what they were signing.

“In the so-called petition delivered with much fanfare in April there are indications that many of the signatures were obtained fraudulently or under false pretence. Some of the clubs listed does not even play cricket under the EPC banner,” added May.

“One club alerted us in a letter that it has been added to the list through a fraudulent signature. A statement from another club member said he was not even in town when he was supposed to have signed the document, yet his name and a signature are there,” he explained.

On the issue of May stepping down as the president of the union as well as the resignation of the entire board, he said it would not happen as certain items in the process were not handled correctly.

“Because of these discrepancies, we have asked Mr Nondlwana to authenticate whether he had the mandate from the clubs that (sic) signed a petition calling for my removal and also with all the other so-called grievances.“Mr Nondlwana undertook to revert by the April 18, 2019. However, to date he has failed to do so. “He has yet to prove that a single signatory was given the mandate by their club to sign the list of grievances,” May said.

May, who read a five-page statement at the start of the press conference on Wednesday afternoon, did acknowledge that club cricket is facing certain issues.In the same breath, he said that clubs needed to follow the right channels if they wanted to have their issues addressed.

He added that the union had assisted many clubs in terms of cricket equipment and transport fees in order to allow the game to continue, but ultimately, he insisted it was the clubs who needed to raise money and not depend solely on funding from EP Cricket.

May added that legal action will be considered once all their internal investigations have been completed.

See May's full media statement below.