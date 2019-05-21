Thembinkosi Lorch eyes Bucs' trophy hunt

After losing out on the league with Orlando Pirates, winger Thembinkosi Lorch is smiling again.

Lorch, 25, cannot really put into words how he feels about winning the PSL's Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards. He does his talking on the pitch.

During his short speech accepting the accolades at Durban's International Convention Centre, the excitement did little to get words out of him.

Briefly, he thanked everyone associated with the Buccaneers and even when it eventually sinks in that he collected a cool R400,000 in prize money on the night, it's highly unlikely he would make any big statement.

But he spoke enough to understand that he took his game to another level this season, by doing more training sessions, especially with Bucs' finishing coach Stephane Adam.

He contributed 13 goals and five assists in domestic competitions and has attributed the decent numbers to extra training. "We have a finishing coach at Orlando Pirates and we always do it [at training].

"When you want to be the best player, you have to score for the team and create for others to score. You have to fight for the team, even if it's difficult," he said.