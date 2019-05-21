Pearson dominate Outeniqua

The Pearson hockey sides won most of their matches when they took on their Outeniqua rivals in George on Saturday.

Of the 19 matches played, Pearson won 12, drew two and lost only five.

The boys’ matches were closely fought, with the home first team winning their game.

However, the Pearson girls were too strong, losing only one of their nine matches.

The girls’ first team encountered a determined Outeniqua outfit, but it was clear that the visitors were the more polished unit.

Pearson dominated most of the match, Outeniqua having to play counter-attacking hockey to stay in the contest.

The Port Elizabeth team scored midway through the first half, but Outeniqua managed to level the game.

In the second half, Pearson created most of the play, with Outeniqua living off turnover possession and counterattacks.

Pearson went 2-1 ahead and kept that lead until the end. ● Expectations were high for Pearson’s boys fixture against Outeniqua, but it was the hosts who scored early in the first half after applying sustained pressure in the Pearson 23m area.

A second goal later in the half put them further ahead, but this spurred the Port Elizabeth team on and they countered with a goal. The Outeniqua boys were stronger and more physical, winning the lion’s share of possession.

Pearson usually score from their penalty corners, but they were without success.

It was Outeniqua who kept the scoreboard ticking over, adding a further three goals to run out deserved 5-1 winners.