Fit-again Lions prop Dylan Smith needs no reminding that last week’s heroic scrumming will count for nothing when they pack down against the Highlanders at Ellis Park on Saturday.

With the game in the balance against the street smart and combative Waratahs‚ the Lions‚ with Smith on the park as a substitute‚ marched the Sydneysiders off their own feet to effectively close out the match.

“It was a big moment in the game and I was just happy to contribute‚” Smith said modestly.

Much has been made of the sheer speed and intensity at which the Lions play over the last few seasons but an often forgotten fact is the heat and application they bring to the set-pieces.

Even when the faces in their front row have changed‚ the scrum has remained a welcome ally in subduing opposing packs.