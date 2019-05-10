PE Downs in sight of league title

Victory over Amarhamba United at the Jabavu Stadium in Uitenhage on Friday will see PE Sundowns put one hand firmly on the Safa-NMB SAB League title.

Should they win, Sundowns will have an unassailable 58 points with two matches to spare.

However, they cannot take Amarhamba for granted, especially after failing to win their last two matches.

Madibaz are the only team who could catch Sundowns, but they are well behind on goal difference.

They play Bush Bucks at the NMU south campus on Friday and Stinging Bees at the Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday.

At the bottom of the log, six teams are in the relegation zone.

Maximum points will see Young Teenagers, who play Golden Aces in Veeplaas, and Motherwell Academy, who face Roaring Tigers at the Chevrolet Stadium, safe for next season with two matches to spare.

That would leave FC Winners, Major Chiefs, Amarhamba United and Sibanye Colts to battle it out.

Colts and Major Chiefs clash at the Gelvan Track on Friday, while Winners play Bush Bucks on Saturday.

● Madibaz should defend their new position at the top of the Safa-NMB Women’s League table when they host Zwide All Stars at the NMU south campus on Friday.

Volcano, who dropped to second last week, face a tough match against Kubs at the Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday.

Kubs are fourth, just four points behind Volcano.

Young Aces, who set the early pace but are now in third place, could drop further down the log as they have a bye.

The match of the weekend should be the derby between Park United and Rainbow Stars at the Adcock Stadium on Sunday. Rainbow are three points ahead of Park.

● The Nodefa U17 soccer tournament will be played at the Jabavu Soccer Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 9am.

Jamaican Stars could become joint log leaders in the Nodefa premier league, even if it is for just a day, when they play Temptation at the Jabavu Stadium on Friday evening.

In the early match, Eleven Stars play Fearnot.

Log-leaders Golden Chiefs should reclaim top spot as they have an easy match against Young Brothers on Sunday.

Fearnot will also expect an easy game against tailenders Imbabala Stars.

● Joint log-leaders United Brothers and Young Aces will battle it out for pole position in the Peefa Marina Salt premier league on Sunday.

Both teams will be in action in Veeplaas.

Aces play Young Teenagers in the early match, followed by Brothers against Real Lion.

On paper, Brothers have the more difficult assignment.

Peace Lovers, just behind the log leaders, will expect an easy match against Real Aces.