While Anrich Nortje has again been struck down by an unfortunate and untimely injury‚ all eyes have shifted to the immediate and pressing concern that is Kagiso Rabada’s fitness.

Rabada‚ who has been outstanding for the rejuvenated and renamed Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League‚ has had to miss the knockout stages with a back problem.

Proteas team doctor Mohammed Moosajee said Rabada’s back injury‚ a lumber muscle strain with associated muscle spasms‚ didn’t require surgery but also has him in a race against time to be fit for the opening game against England at the Oval on May 30.

“With KG‚ we are extra cautious because of two reasons‚” Moosajee said.

“He had a back issue that kept him out of the game for a protracted amount of time.

"Secondly‚ there’s his importance in the squad‚ so we’re managing his rehab and his return to play very carefully.

“We are confident but we want to give him as much time to recover as possible.