It’s anxious times at Naturena as Kaizer Chiefs prepare for next season by releasing players deemed surplus to requirements‚ but long-time hard-tackling midfield stalwart Willard Katsande is not shaken with the player exodus.

Pule Ekstein‚ Gustavo Paez‚ Kgotso Malepe and Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries have all been released in the past fortnight with more expected to be shown the exit door.

Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung said the player clearout is the beginning of the club’s cleanup process as head coach Ernst Middendorp starts to prepare for next season.

Motaung has promised more player movements in the coming weeks.

At 33‚ Katsande will be first to admit that he only has a few seasons left in him to play at his optimum at the highest level.

Katsande (33) signed a three-year contract extension in March 2017 that kicked in from July 1‚ 2017 and will see him remain at Naturena until June 30‚ 2020.

In his eighth season with Amakhosi‚ Katsande has seen players come in and out of the exit door at Naturena.