Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Khama Billiat makes sobering admission

Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Khama Billiat has made a sobering admission and conceded that they made too many costly mistakes this season.

Amakhosi are in danger of suffering the ultimate humiliation if they don’t qualify for MTN8 tournament next season as they are currently seventh on the Absa Premiership standings with two matches left in the campaign.

The Nedbank Cup offers Chiefs the last opportunity to salvage silverware this season but they must overcome unpredictable National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18.

“It was not a season that we wanted‚ we made a lot of mistakes but we have learned from them‚” he said at the PSL offices on Thursday where he was announced as the winner of the goal of the month for March.

As a result of their struggles to ensure a top eight place finish‚ Chiefs have been severely ridiculed‚ even by their own fans‚ and Billiat said they remain motivated to win their remaining two matches and finish on a high note.

“We are fighters‚ we know that we are playing for a big team and we will never give up‚" he said.