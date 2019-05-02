Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has thanked his technical support staff and his players after he won the coach of the month award for the second time this season on Thursday.

Sredojevic won for March/April as Bucs continue their push for a first league title since 2012.

Black Leopards striker and PSL’s top scorer Mwape Musonda‚ whose 15 goals may well help his club survive relegation‚ walked away with the player of the month gong also for the second time this season.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat won the PSL’s goal of the month award for the strike he converted in a 1-1 league draw against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium in the middle of March.

The Serbian born coach Sredojevic said without the assistance from Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids and the rest of his technical staff‚ Bucs would not be on the verge of winning the league title.

Bucs are involved in a tightly contested tussle for the league title with holders Mamelodi Sundowns with two league matches to go this season.

“First of all when you’re looking at me‚ you need to look at me through the technical team that I represent‚” said Sredojevic when he accepted his award for the period in which Pirates intensified their league challenge with an unbeaten seven- match run of five victories‚ including four in their last four.

Bucs drew the other two matches.

“I have done this with Rulani and Fadlu and the rest of the technical team. I’m an ambassador of the work of the players and our team.