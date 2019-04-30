Warriors seamer Andrew Birch fired up for Cobras in his backyard

Warriors fast bowler Andrew Birch is fired up for the CSA T20 Challenge semifinal against the Cape Cobras at East London’s Buffalo Park on Wednesday.

This comes after he played a starring role in the team’s final pool match win over the Knights on Sunday at the same venue that sealed a home semifinal playoff.

Birch was in sublime form against the Knights, picking up four wickets for 10 runs in four overs, while also bowling a maiden over.

This helped the Warriors restrict the Knights to a paltry 96/7 at the end of their 20 overs, which was easily knocked off thanks to a run-aball 40 from opener Gihahn Cloete.

“We are unbelievably thrilled to reach the semis, we have been playing really good cricket for the last three or four years and to keep qualifying for semis and finals and keeping in contention for trophies, is really good and this is just another testament to that today,” Birch said after the game.

“So to finish off with a home semi here at Buffalo Park is going to be awesome.

“It clicked very nicely for me in the match, four for 10 in four you take those figures and you run any day, so it felt nice and things just went my way.

“There has been a lot of rain around, so it wasn’t the easiest wicket to bat on, so hopefully we can get a nice one for Wednesday,” Birch said.

After a very busy competition so far in which the Warriors have travelled across the country multiple times over the past few weeks, the team will be happy to finally settle down for a couple of days in East London and not have to travel for the semifinal.

They will be able to get in a few good sessions ahead of the match, their final chance of silverware this season.

“It is a bonus for us to stay here for a few days and prepare for the semi, we have travelled a lot, so to be able to just stick around will be really good for us,” Birch said.

“The guys are really looking forward to Wednesday now, hopefully we can put in a good performance,” he said.

The Warriors face a tough task against the Cobras in the knockout match, as they will come up against a team desperate for form after a poor finish to their pool campaign.

They lost three of their final four games, including against the Warriors in Port Elizabeth, and they will be heading into the match desperate for a good performance.

“We have always had good competition against the Cobras and we have done well against them this season,” Birch said.

“So we are confident going into the game, we will obviously start again and reassess and hopefully things go our way once again.”

Wednesday’s semifinal gets under way at 4.30pm.

