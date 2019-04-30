Several Junior Springbok players will have a last chance to impress coach Chean Roux when South Africa Under-20 meet Wales U-20 at the Vale Resort in Cardiff on Tuesday.

After a humbling 35-8 loss against England in Coventry last Friday‚ Roux has had plenty to ponder with the U-20 World Championships in Argentina five weeks away.

Wales only finished fourth in the U-20 Six Nations with two wins out of five‚ but one of those victories was against England‚ underlining the depth of quality in the northern hemisphere game.

Roux made four changes and two positional switches to the side than ran on against England‚ with fullback Andrew Kota‚ scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba‚ flank Evan Roos and prop Kudzwai Dube earning starts.

Kota’s inclusion at No 15 sees Thaakir Abrahams move to the right wing‚ while Marnus Potgieter switches from wing to centre to partner Rikus Pretorius in the midfield.

Flank Phendulani Buthelezi will lead the team‚ which features an expanded replacements bench of 10 players.

“We have tried to give everyone a chance to play on tour so that we can see where we are at this stage‚” said Roux.