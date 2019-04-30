All the love for Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau after international nomination
Belgium-based Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is dominating news headlines as Mzansi congratulates him for his nomination for the Proximus League's player of the year award.
Tau, on loan from the English Premier League's Brighton & Hove Albion, clearly never fails to impress. South Africans are not the only ones over the moon - he is too. The star could not contain his excitement, as he took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers.
His teammate Faiz Selemani was also nominated in the same category.
South Africans also flooded Twitter to convey congratulatory messages to the star and praise him for flying the country's flag high.
@percymuzitau22 my guy you just keep raising the bar and for that; I thank you so much. This boy is doing us proud SA #percytau— #enviromentalist (@XolaniXtx) April 29, 2019
Hope to see Percy Tau in English Premier League. Congratulations to his nomination.— Ubuntu1ST (@MasabataD) April 30, 2019
Percy Tau takes himself decently serious. The guy recently graduated with BCom degree, now he is amongst the best football players . To him education is a hobby and football is a career.— Thembinkosi Madlala (@Madlala_TM) April 29, 2019
Can he quickly reach the level of Sadio Mané ??
If you are not inspired you are a witch ??
Siyabonga boi... keep on representing South Africa lapho. Percy Tau poi. pic.twitter.com/1AeLDmlXak— Esethu Msizazwe (@ese2austin) April 29, 2019