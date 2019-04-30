All the love for Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau after international nomination

Belgium-based Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is dominating news headlines as Mzansi congratulates him for his nomination for the Proximus League's player of the year award.

Tau, on loan from the English Premier League's Brighton & Hove Albion, clearly never fails to impress. South Africans are not the only ones over the moon - he is too. The star could not contain his excitement, as he took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers.

His teammate Faiz Selemani was also nominated in the same category.