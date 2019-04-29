Final sprint win Frans double gold in Motherwell's Freedom Run

Melikhaya Frans ran the race of his life to claim double gold in the Freedom Run in Motherwell on Saturday with a 29:08 finish.

In a thrilling sprint finish the Ikhamva Athletics Club runner outfoxed a star-studded field to win the ninth edition of the Freedom Run and the EPA championship by a mere second.

This was Frans’s second sub-30 minutes run in two weeks. He took fifth place in the Two Oceans last Saturday.

With an exciting lineup of top athletes from across SA, including Lusapho April, it was always going to be a tight race.

Melikhaya broke away from the lead bunch at the 7km mark with David Manja, of Nedbank, Central Gauteng Athletics Club, hot on his heels.

Maintaining a fantastic pace of 2.46min/km, Frans beat Manja to the finish to scoop the purse of R12,000 and the prestige of the EP 10km Champion title.

Thabang Mosiako, of Boxer Superstar, was third in 29.32, and Lusapho April fifth in 29:43.

The Freedom Run, presented in partnership with Eastern Province Athletics and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, attracted 1,200 runners, for the 10km and 5km races.

“Ikhamva Athletics Club had a fantastic race victory today,” Frans’s ecstatic coach, Mike Mbambani, founder of the Ikhamva Athletics Club, the Freedom Run and the Legacy Project Series, said.

“Melikhaya has gained a lot of confidence with his win today, which will boost his preparation for the Riga Marathon in Latvia in May.”

Athlete, sports commentator and coach Alec Riddle described Frans’s win as his best finish.

Zimbabwean runner Mkhonderwa Rudo was the first woman home in a time of 34:20.

Right behing her were the Phalula twins, Diana-Lebo (34:27) and Lebgang (35:35), of Boxer Superstar.

Ntombesinthu Mfunzi, of Nedbank running club, was the first Eastern Province woman home, in a time of 36:06, finishing fifth overall.

Thalia Slatem was the second EP finisher (seventh overall) with Ndileka Mvakwendlu third (ninth overall).

In the men’s category Andila Motwana (seventh overall) was the second EP athlete home, with Mariano Eesou (11th overall) third.

Results

Senior men

Melikhaya Drans (Ikhamva) 29:08, David Manja (Nedbank CGA) 29:08, Thabang Mosiako (Boxer Superstar) 2932.

Senior women

Mkhonderwa Rudo (Temp) 34:20, DainaLebo Phalula (Boxer Superstar) 34:27, Lebogang Phaula (Boxer Superstar) 35:35.

Junior men

Mpumelelo Ligwa (Temp) 30:35.

Junior women

Anja Webber (St Albans) 43:11.