Defeat on Sunday in the penultimate round of this National First Division (NFD) season could prove a death knell for Jomo Cosmos‚ as the once-proud former champions sit on the brink of tumbling out of the professional ranks.

While Jomo Sono has consistently insisted his outfit will bounce back to former glories‚ never deviating from the message‚ they are a far cry from the team that won the league title in 1988‚ took several cup trophies and were the first South African club to make an impact in continental club competition.

Cosmos went as far as the semifinal of the African Cup Winners’ Cup in a heroic campaign in 1993.

But they are now staring at the stark reality of being relegated from the NFD‚ possibly joining the likes of fellow former top-flight regulars Manning Rangers‚ Moroka Swallows and Santos in slipping into obscurity.

Cosmos are in 14th place‚ just one place and one point above the bottom two positions‚ and must beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhadila FC (TTM) at home at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday if they are to move clear of danger.