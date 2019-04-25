Orlando Pirates have "two cup finals" remaining in the Absa Premiership race‚ and they will devote all their attention now to winning the first of those against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on May 4‚ Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic has said.

Pirates ensured that their destiny is‚ for now‚ in their own hands in a nail-biting sprint between themselves and Mamelodi Sundowns to the finish line‚ with Wednesday night's tough 1-0 victory gritted out at desperate‚ last-placed Maritzburg United's Harry Gwala Stadium stronghold.

The result put Pirates (53 points from 28 games) three points clear at the top of the table‚ but Sundowns (50 from 27) have a game in hand.

The Buccaneers‚ who have a superior goal difference currently (+17 to +12) to Sundowns‚ can seal the title‚ barring a scoring spree in three straight victories by Downs‚ with wins in their last two games in Cape Town‚ then at Orlando Stadium against Polokwane City on Saturday‚ May 11.