Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama says he is baffled by the behaviour of Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus‚ who was sent off after receiving a red card for a bizarre off-the-ball incident in a league game on Tuesday.

Erasmus will now miss City’s clash away at Chippa United on Friday and home to his former club Orlando Pirates on May 4‚ with the latter in a desperate bid for the league title.

The experienced Bafana Bafana striker landed a kick on Highlands captain Mothobi Mvala after the latter picked up the ball as he tried to take a quick free-kick‚ and was rightfully sent to the stands.

Erasmus has some ‘previous’ with Highlands‚ who he accused of being anti-football following a 3-0 Nedbank Cup victory for City in February when they lost midfielders Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche to injury for the remainder of the season.