Woman mugged after accident

A woman was mugged after she was involved in a minor accident on the M4 near Sidon Road, in Sydenham on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said details regarding the incident are still unclear as the woman had been taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

“However we know that the accident took place at 7.15am on the M4. The woman was robbed of her cellphone while calling for assistance when a man ran past her and grabbed the phone out of her hand,” he said.

“Someone managed to alert the police to the theft. The suspect was chased along the railway lines near the dolosse, but managed to escape.”

Rheeder said when police returned to the scene afterwards, the car had been taken away and the woman was taken to hospital.

“It is unclear if the woman was inside or outside her car when the robbery took place.

"There were only minor injuries but the woman was in shock from the accident and the mugging.”

“If the woman opens a case we will have a bit more information," Rheeder added.