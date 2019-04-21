Now Comrades Marathon faces TV blackout

After yesterday's blackout of the Two Oceans Marathon by the SABC, the Comrades Marathon is in serious danger of suffering the same fate.

Athletics SA (ASA) failed to agree terms with the cash-strapped SABC on televising the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town and there is no deal in place regarding the Comrades, 50 days away.

The Comrades, scheduled for June 9, is one of the marquee events on the SA sporting calendar as it attracts hundreds of elite ultra-marathon athletes from around the globe and running enthusiasts from around the country.

This year is the "up run", which will start from the City Hall in Durban and finish at the Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg, covering a distance of 87km.

Comrades Marathon GM Keletso Totlhanyo confirmed yesterday that there is no deal between ASA and SABC, but said the parties are working around the clock to ensure that there is no blackout.

"The rights of the Comrades Marathon are with ASA and we rely on them to do a deal with SABC," she said.