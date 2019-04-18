The draw for the 2019 COSAFA Cup is likely to take place on Friday‚ May 3 as the regional tournament heads to Durban next month.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and eThekwini Municipality have stepped in to host the championship from May 25-June 8‚ after Zimbabwe pulled out at the last minute.

This year’s competition carries added significance as the field is likely to have five teams headed for Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt later in June – South Africa‚ Angola‚ Namibia‚ Zimbabwe and Madagascar.

For those not going to the continental showpiece‚ there is also the African Nations Championship qualifiers to prepare for in late July and early August.

Whether Bafana Bafana will use the competition as Nations Cup preparation remains to be seen‚ but it would appear to be a good opportunity for coach Stuart Baxter to have the majority of his players in camp‚ and to play a minimum of two competitive friendly matches.