'Pitso Mosimane, Milutin Sredojevic are the best coaches in Africa‚' says Kavazovic

The pretenders in the Premier Soccer League title race must forget any hope of stealing away the championship from either holders Mamelodi Sundowns or last season’s runners-up Orlando Pirates‚ who Free State Stars coach Nikola Kavazovic says are the real contenders.

And he rates Pitso Mosimane as the best coach in Africa … with Pirates boss Milutin Sredojevich‚ his Serbian compatriot‚ second.

“I can see that those two teams are so much better than others and they are led by the best African coaches. They know what they are doing‚" he said.

“I admire Pitso because he is willing to take huge risks and he always win.

“From my point of view‚ Milutin Sredojevic and Pitso Mosimane are the two best coaches in Africa‚ and they don’t have any competition – maybe [former TP Mazembe and Al Ahly coach] Patrice Carteron is close to them‚ but the rest of us are just people who need to watch and learn.